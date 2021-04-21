RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

