RMPL (RMPL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,741.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. RMPL has a market capitalization of $689,532.62 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.54 or 0.07507019 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 811,618 coins and its circulating supply is 676,953 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

