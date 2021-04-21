ROAD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,562.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $452,611.04 and approximately $73,562.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00277077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.01019394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00665971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,627.84 or 0.99501918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.