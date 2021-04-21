Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International updated its Q1 guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

RHI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 802,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $83.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

