Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International updated its Q1 guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.
RHI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 802,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $83.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.