Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:RHI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 802,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

