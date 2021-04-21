Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $378.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.83.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

