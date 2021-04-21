Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $378.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.83.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.