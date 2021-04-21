Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.22 and its 200-day moving average is $338.83. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

