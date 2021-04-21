Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apr 21st, 2021


Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.22 and its 200-day moving average is $338.83. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $378.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

