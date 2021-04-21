Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

