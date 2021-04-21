Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $17.76 or 0.00032922 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $182.53 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

