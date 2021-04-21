Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rogers worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 630.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

