Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Rogers worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.70 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $202.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.