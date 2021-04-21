Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 441 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 441 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

