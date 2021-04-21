Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

