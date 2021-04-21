Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 375 by Barclays

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 375 target price by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

