Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $354.85

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $354.85, but opened at $341.50. Roku shares last traded at $345.06, with a volume of 23,305 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.71 and a 200-day moving average of $332.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

