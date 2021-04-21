Rollins (ROL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rollins stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

