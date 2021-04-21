Rope ($ROPE) Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,637.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.01 or 0.00079526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.