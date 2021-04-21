Rotten (ROT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $8,084.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.54 or 0.07507019 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

