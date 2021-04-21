Router Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.18 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00009010 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $452,318.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00276510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $560.65 or 0.01018807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.53 or 0.99912938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,681 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

