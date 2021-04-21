Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

DB1 stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.35 ($173.35). The stock had a trading volume of 407,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

