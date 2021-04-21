Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €160.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €159.09 ($187.17).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.25 ($180.29) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.91.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

