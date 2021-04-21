Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €300.00 ($352.94) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €264.08 ($310.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.