Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 430 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 413.63.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

