Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.