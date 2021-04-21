Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.