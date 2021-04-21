Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.