Royal Bank of Canada Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 641% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.