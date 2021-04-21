Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 150,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,837,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,688,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.