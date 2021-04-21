Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. 48,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

