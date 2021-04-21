Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,937 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,301.09 ($17.00) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.58 billion and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,401.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.60.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

