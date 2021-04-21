Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) received a $140.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

RGLD opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

