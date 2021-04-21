Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,561 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.18.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

