Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,579 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.