Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 162,872 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 162,872 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $990,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 287.5% during the third quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 368,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,717,000 after buying an additional 273,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

