Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 26,384 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

