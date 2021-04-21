Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,867 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

