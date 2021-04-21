Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $219.28 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

