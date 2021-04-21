Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

