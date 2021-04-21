Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

VST stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

