Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

