RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 10.2% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and $1.05 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $55,948.42 or 0.99781299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002325 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

