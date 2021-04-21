Rubic 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Rubic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $40.37 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.