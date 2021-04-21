Ruler Protocol Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $996,823.64 and $529,187.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $266.60 or 0.00488976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00277543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.50 or 0.01031681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00667365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.45 or 0.99954246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.