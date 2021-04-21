Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 6,600 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total value of C$30,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,604,400 shares in the company, valued at C$89,788,152.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

RUP stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.85. 74,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,809. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.70 million and a P/E ratio of -97.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUP. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

