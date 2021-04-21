Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

