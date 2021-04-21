Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
