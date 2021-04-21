Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.15-4.65 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

