Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

RHP opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $83,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

