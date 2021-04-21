Ryo Currency Trading Down 11.7% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $532,916.30 and approximately $2,900.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,014.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.72 or 0.04341248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00486095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $968.33 or 0.01728723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00727507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00560865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00447200 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00244281 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,082,233 coins and its circulating supply is 28,964,920 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

