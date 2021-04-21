Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as low as C$1.79. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 913,167 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The company has a market cap of C$636.58 million and a PE ratio of -140.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

