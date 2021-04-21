Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $246.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

