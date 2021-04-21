Safe Bulkers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 401% compared to the average volume of 515 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

SB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,675. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $278.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

